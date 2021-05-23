Jake Gyllenhaal ready to become a father soon? Actor TEASES ‘I think that it’s getting to be time’

Jake Gyllenhaal recently made a huge revelation about his personal life. Scroll down to see what he said about fatherhood.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about fatherhood! During a chat with Access Hollywood, while promoting his new animated movie Spirit Untamed with co-star Julianne Moore, the actor admitted that he had been thinking about becoming a father! During the chat, Julianne was asked if she could see Jake, 40 as a dad. To which she replied: “Oh my god, I think he’d be the perfect dad period,” Julianne said, before teasing, “What’s the hold up, Jake? C’mon, man!” Jake then joked back, “That’s a bigger question I think, one that I think is important for Access Hollywood to know about.” As for the “hold up,” Jake said, “Truly, I don’t know…I think that it’s getting to be time.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has opened up about his thoughts on building a family. Back in May, during an interaction with British Vogue, the actor was asked if he sees himself having children someday, and the actor was all for it. “Yes, of course I do,” he instantly replied stating that life is all about children and art.

The actor mentioned that his idea of fatherhood is mirrored in his character from the play Sunday in the Park with George. “The act of making love to make a child…the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that's what it's about. Children. Children and art," he said. The Love and Other Drugs actor stated that he has reached a point in his life where he wants to settle down and slow things down.

