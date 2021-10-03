Jake Gyllenhaal recalls filming The Guilty amid pandemic; Lauds director Antoine Fuqua for being 'fearless'

Jake Gyllenhaal recently took to his social media platform to open up on how difficult it was to shoot The Guilty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, 40, also praised director Antoine Fuqua for being a "fearless leader" and "directing the entire film from a van."

Taking to Instagram, Gyllenhaal shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps of the cast and crew hard at work, especially Fuqua. "COVID almost made the film not possible," Gyllenhaal said, adding that The Guilty "is a number one movie on Netflix." He shared how Fuqua "didn't back down" and finished off filming even if it meant for him to direct the movie from a van. "You're a champ. You're a beast," he said, referring to Fuqua's work ethic.

Take a look at the post:

Gyllenhaal also added that working with someone like Fuqua has been "an honour" for him. In the snaps, the cast and the crew, along with Antoine and Gyllenhaal can be seen social distancing amid filming by communicating through their cell phones. Fans took the comments section to call the movie one of the bests that they have watched. "Great movie," one fan said, while another fan couldn't contain their shock after knowing that the movie was directed from within a van.

According to Netflix, Jake Gyllenhaal's simple 911 operator receives a terrifying call from a woman who seems to have been kidnapped, after which, he tries his best to save her. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Joe Bayler, Riley Keough as Emily Lighton, Ethan Hawke as Sergeant Bill Miller, Paul Dano as Matthew Fontenot, and Peter Sarsgaard as Henry Fisher, among others, The Guilty is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Guilty: Jake Gyllenhaal delivers a HAIR RAISING performance despite Antoine Fuqua's flawed remake