Starstruck Jake Gyllenhaal RECALLS meeting Brad Pitt while filming 'racy scenes' with Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal has recently opened up on the time he met Brad Pitt for the first time on the sets of The Good Girl which he was shooting with Jennifer Aniston. During his interview with W Magazine, via ET Canada, The Guilty star revealed how "starstruck" he was when he met Brad Pitt amid filming with Aniston.

Opening up on the shoot, the actor also revealed that he had "a lot of racy scenes" with Aniston in that movie. Gushing about Pitt, Gyllenhaal that he had "a really lovely exchange" with Pitt while he was shooting with Aniston. "I was definitely starstruck when I first met Brad Pitt, on the set of ‘The Good Girl’. I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of racy scenes," he told W Magazine, via ET Canada.

Recalling a funny event that happened while Pitt and Gyllenhaal met each other, the latter said that he had accidentally hit the door while shaking hands with the Fight Club actor. "I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right,'" Gyllenhaal noted. He lauded Pitt for being welcoming and gushed about how "lovely" it was meeting him.

Gyllenhaal also opened up on his favourite movies while growing up. He explained how the movies Gigi and Point Break have been some of his ultimate favourites from Hollywood. "Initially, I was forced to watch ‘Gigi’, and so it slowly became my favourite film. But then it was ‘Point Break’. Doesn’t that sort of encapsulate me?” he told W Magazine, via ET Canada.

ALSO READ: Here's where Jake Gyllenhaal was amid ex Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film release