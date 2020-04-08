Jake Gyllenhaal reveals Heath Ledger skipped an opening monologue at Oscars due to Brokeback Mountain joke

Spider-Man: Far From Home actor made a candid confession wherein he admits that Heath Ledger refused to be a part of an opening monologue at 2006 Oscars owing to a joke on the film Brokeback Mountain.

As per news reports, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor made a candid confession wherein he admits that The Dark Knight star Heath Ledger refused to be a part of an opening monologue at 2006 Oscars owing to a joke on the film Brokeback Mountain. This film revolved around a story of same sex love. The film saw the Candy actor share screen space with Jake Gyllenhaal. The Prisoners actor reveals that Heath Ledger did not approve of the joke that was being made at the expense of the love story between the two men.

Brokeback Mountain features how love blossoms between the two leading men, Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger. A Knight's Tale actor reportedly stated at that time that he would never make fun of a love story and surely not at the cost of the film's story line. During an interview with Another Man magazine, Jake Gyllenhaal states that Heath Ledger who played the iconic character of Joker refused to poke fun at the same sex love story portrayed in the 2005 film by ace director Ang Lee. The Nightcrawler star was open to share a joke on the same sex love at the 2006 Academy Awards as he thought that it was just for fun and nothing serious.

But, Jake Gyllenhaal recalls how Heath Ledger put his foot down and did not participate in the opening monologue at 2006 Oscars. The Oscar ceremony did poke fun at the Brokeback Mountain film, but it did not go down well with the fans and followers of the leading stars. According to reports in People, Heath Ledger would never poke fun at the expense of someone's love story.

