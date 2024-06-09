Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals How His ‘Brilliant’ Sister Maggie Gyllenhaal Inspired Him To Start Acting Career

Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed how his elder sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, inspired him to become an actor and start his acting career. Gyllenhaal gushed about his sister, saying that after watching her performance in a junior high school production of South Pacific, he was amazed by her acting abilities, and this was the first time he was interested in acting. Read on for further details.

Jake Gyllenhaal praised his sister for inspiring him to pursue acting

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the most renowned actors in the film industry right now. Gyllenhaal has often proved why he remains a leading star in the industry by giving well-crafted and remarkable performances in each of his films. However, he credits his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, for inspiring him to pursue an acting career.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about how his interest in acting first grew. The outlet reports he revealed that after watching his sister Maggie's performance in a junior high school production of South Pacific, he was surprised by her acting ability, which sparked his interest in acting. He described his childhood relationship with his sister, noting, “I worshiped her."

The Brokeback Mountain actor further shared that he constantly tries to follow in her footsteps, noting, "My sister has always been brilliant. What it did was present something to me that I inevitably would always be chasing." He added, "She takes a step and does something, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, holy sh*t. All right, I’m going to try this.'"

Maggie Gyllenhaal is reportedly directing her new film, a modern version of Bride of Frankenstein. During his conversation with the outlet, Jake Gyllenhaal also teased that he potentially has a role in her upcoming movie but kept the details of his character under wraps.

Maggie Gyllenhaal on working with Jake Gyllenhaal in Donnie Darko

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Maggie Gyllenhaal opened up about her experience working with her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, in the 2001 sci-fi psychological thriller Donnie Darko. She played the role of Gyllenhaal's character Donnie's sister, Elizabeth Darko.

The actress revealed she wasn't sure about starring in the movie, saying, "I was doing a lot of auditioning, and my brother was doing Donnie Darko, and I went and auditioned for it." She added, "I wasn't sure if I wanted to go play a little part in the movie that my brother was starring in, but I did it. It was really cool."

Gyllenhaal continued, "To play brother and sister came really easily. There were a lot of feelings that come along with that, and they're all in the movie. And Jake is so great in that movie — it's one of my favorite movies of his, I think. So it was nice to be a part of it and support him."