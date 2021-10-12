Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how Tom Holland eased his mind during Spider Man filming

Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed how his much-younger Marvel co-star Tom Holland helped him during filming! The 40-year-old Oscar winner essayed the role of supervillain Mysterio in the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home with Holland he played the superhero. Now, while making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal looked back at how nervous he was while shooting and how Tom, 25, helped calmed his nerves.

Jake told Howard Stern: "It's hard, man. That acting is hard. I mean, all of it. That world is enormous. [It was] a situation that was a train that was already moving. For me, normally I come in way early on and I get to play and I get to figure it out. It was like, you gotta deliver in that space. It was a whole different craft. The first day of shooting, I remember not being able to remember my line. I was the wooden board. And they were like, 'Whoa.' And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, 'Dude, help me out.' He's like, 'It's all good. Just relax.' It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did [relax], but I think I just put a lot of pressure [on myself] because I love that world."

He also praised costar Samuel L. Jackson as he recalled how easy it was for him to film the Marvel movies: "Sam Jackson [is] just rollin' with it, throwing out improv, they're changing movies around him, and I was like, can't even barely get my line out! I had to walk up and be like, 'Look man, I just came off-Broadway doing a one-man show for an hour and a half onstage, I got this. Please, believe me!'" Gyllenhaal joked.

Also Read: Spider Man star Tom Holland misses his 'husband' Jake Gyllenhaal and we wished they weren't far from home