Jake Gyllenhaal on rumours that he doesn't bathe: 'I’ve never been accused of being smelly'

Jake Gyllenhaal wants to clear up a rumour: He does actually bathe. In a recent interview with the Times, the actor, 40, addressed remarks he made suggesting his showers were sporadic. However, Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, said he doesn't mind the allegations of not bathing since he's never had any complaints.

For those of you who don't know, “The Guilty” actor, as per Entertainment Tonight told Vanity Fair a while back that “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe … that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.” However, now, the 40-year-old actor is clarifying his bathing remarks.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Gyllenhaal reacted to the viral story in a recent interview with the Times by saying, “I think someone asked me about my bathing routine — which I found to be a bit invasive. And so my response was that I do it all, sometimes. And what I got back was that I don’t bathe.” Despite becoming a hot issue and sparking online discussion, Gyllenhaal said that he doesn't mind the rumours since he's never been told he smells terrible. He said, “That’s OK — I’ve never been accused of being smelly. It’s fine. Of course I bathe.”

However, recently, the actor explained his comments and confirmed he was being sarcastic about the entire shower issue after a screening of his new film "The Guilty." He said, “I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic and it has followed me around.” Now that the dust has settled, we can all agree that Gyllenhaal does shower and smells nice.

ALSO READ:Jake Gyllenhaal OPENS UP on his bathing comments; Reveals he was 'being sarcastic'