Jake Gyllenhaal runs into man dressed as his character Mysterio in Venice; Jokes about meeting ‘old friend’

MCU star Jake Gyllenhaal recently ran into a fan who was dressed as one of his characters! While visiting the 2021 Venice International Film Festival over the weekend, the 40-year-old Oscar-nominated star posted a carousel of Instagram pics and the very first photo was a selfie showing someone off in the distance who is standing on a bridge over one of the city's signature canals. In the second photo, it became clear that the person in the distance was actually an area street performer who happened to be dressed as Mysterio, the comic book villain Jake portrayed in the 2019 blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also starred Tom Holland, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei. "Ran into an old friend in Venezia," Jake hilariously captioned the post.

Many of Jake’s friends and fans took to the comments section and remarked over the run-in, Jake’s 2010 Love & Other Drugs co-star Josh Gad also joined the fans and wrote: "Take. Him. Out."

In other news, Jake has been working on his new project--Netflix’s The Guilty, which recently released its first trailer. As per the Netflix synopsis, “The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call centre. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.” The highly anticipated film, which is also produced by the MCU star, is set to release on October 1st.

