​​Jake Gyllenhaal shares how Greta Thunberg, Rachel Cusk & more inspire him; Says ‘Women are superior to men’

Jake Gyllenhaal recently spoke to The Times and opened up about superior genders and shared why he thinks women are superior to men. The 40-year-old Love and Other Drugs actor spoke to the Times about his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and her kids and said: “truly, and I’m not just saying this because it’s an interview, two of the most incredible people. They come from a long line of incredible women and they’re even more incredible than the ones before them.”

The doting uncle to Maggie’s daughters--Gloria, 9, and Ramona, 14, also said that he’s often inviting the girls to spend time with him when Maggie and his brother-in-law--Peter Sarsgaard “need a break.” “Getting to know them and watching them grow up and actually sitting and listening to their experiences and the things that they’re going through,” Gyllenhaal said of their bonding time.

Speaking about the girls’ likes and dislikes, the Avengers alum said: “they find trees more interesting than phones, which is a rarity.” The actor continued to name examples of young women who have inspired him. Naming Greta Thunberg, Rachel Cusk’s and many more, Jake even told the magazine that he believes that women “are superior to men” in many ways such as they develop “a sense of mortality earlier than men.”

Later on in the interview, Jake also spoke about his infamous comments around bathing! He said, “I don’t know what it was, it was an answer to a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic and it has followed me around.”

