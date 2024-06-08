Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Strong Bond With Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis Who Gave Him 'Strength' When He Needed It

Jake Gyllenhaal shares a stong bond with Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis!

While promoting his upcoming AppleTV+ show Presumed Innocent, the Road House actor spoke to E News about his bond with Curtis. As a veteran actress, she always has great advice and support for her Godson!

Jake Gyllenhaal gushes over his bond with Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis

As a rising actor, what could be better than having Lee Curtis as a godmother and guiding light? Jake’s parents are from the film industry, his mother, Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, a screenwriter, and his father, Stephen Gyllenhaal, a director. However, they might not understand the trials and tribulations of working in front of the screen! Thankfully, the Nightcrawler actor always has Curtis to reach out to.

“She gives me strength and gives me love at times [that] I’ve definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her," Jake tells E-News. When asked whether he would enjoy working with the Oscar-winning actress, he said it would be “an honor.”

When Jake and Lee Curtis spent time during the pandemic

In April 2023, Jake and Lee Curtis spoke to People about living with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu during the Covid-19 lockdown. “He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. We've just gotten to know each other," Curtis said at the time.

Advertisement

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress praised his godson for his “very good” baking skills, which he developed during the pandemic. She also recalled that the Presumed Innocent actor would always do something, whether singing, acting, or baking sourdough.

As someone who’s been in the business for a long time, Curtis will always be the pillar of support to the Road House actor who just started out. In an interview with People, the actress revealed her advice. “ ‘There may be things your parents don't have the experience, strength, and hope that I do. Please use that if you need to,' " Curtis recalled telling Jake.

The actor’s new series Presumed Innocent based on the 1987 New York Times bestselling novel by Scott Turow will premiere on Apple TV+ in two parts. The first two episodes will air on June 12 and the next six will air on July 24.