Jake Gyllenhaal takes on new project after COVID; Hollywood veteran to star in Combat Control as Air Force CCT

After COVID, Jake Gyllenhaal is finally taking on a new project! According to Deadline, the 40-year-old actor will star in the new movie Combat Control. The film will reportedly highlight the true story of Air Force CCT John Chapman, who died in battle on March 4, 2002 in Afghanistan. Fifteen years after his death, Air Force Captain Cora Alexander is tasked with investigating if he is a worthy recipient of the Medal of Honor, despite there being no eyewitnesses to his actions and the secretive nature of his operation. As she uncovers the truth, she finds her own path to self-forgiveness and personal redemption.

John Chapman was posthumously awarded the medal on August 22, 2018 and the U.S. government permitted the release of his story to the public, giving people a rare glimpse into an incredibly small, secretive and highly-decorated unit in the U.S. military. John was the first Air Force member to receive the award since Vietnam. The project will be helmed by Sam Hargrave, known for his work on the Netflix action hit Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. Sam is actually a former stunt coordinator and was Chris Evans‘ stunt double for the Avengers and Captain America movies.

On the personal front, back in May, Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about focusing on his personal life and revealed that he wants to start a family. The Hollywood star said he neglected his personal life for years to focus on his career and work, but that is going to change now. During an interaction with British Vogue, the actor was asked if he sees himself having children someday, and the actor was all for it. “Yes, of course I do,” he instantly replied stating that life is all about children and art.

