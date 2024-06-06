Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About His Marriage Prospects With Jeanne Cadieu; Says 'Family' is the Only Thing That 'Matters'

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal was recently asked if marriage is on the table regarding his relationship with French model Jeanne Cadieu, and it seems like it might not be a distant possibility at this stage. While Gyllenhall smartly dodged the question without giving a definite answer, the actor did say that “family really is the only thing that matters” to him.

Jake Gyllenhaal on his relationship and family life

Gyllenhaal spoke to The Hollywood Reporter for a feature story, and it was in this interview that the marriage question was brought up. The Prisoners alum quipped immediately, saying “I’m supposed to tell The Hollywood Reporter that? I’m not going to give you timing.” Even then, he is pretty apparent about prioritizing his family and personal life at this moment.

“I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I’m at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me,” he told the outlet.

A look at Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Caddie's relationship

Gyllenhaal first met Caddie in late 2018 in a restaurant in the city of New York, and their romance was confirmed the following December. Their subsequent red carpet debut in September of 2021 was apparently made possible by Maggie Gyllenhaal. "My sister grabbed her, pulled her on that red carpet,” said Gyllenhaal in an interview with Howard Stern the same year, revealing that the couple was not really inclined to a grand debut at the time. Nonetheless, they have made several other public appearances after this incident.

Advertisement

This interview with The Hollywood Reporter is not the only time the singer has spoken about his plans for marriage. “All I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is all I want,” he said while talking to Stern. He then added that after achieving so many milestones in his career, he feels ready to take on familial responsibilities now.

Gyllenhaal has been a subject of online discourse regarding Taylor Swift, as the couple dated in 2010 and Swift wrote the megahit All Too Well after their fallout. There are no bitter remnants from the past, and Gyllenhaal addressed it head-on after the re-recorded version of the song and the never-heard 10-minute version was put out. Calling it a part of her expression, he said “Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”



ALSO READ: SNL Crew Reveals Ryan Gosling's Viral Beavis And Butt-Head Skit Was In Works Since 2018 With THIS Hollywood Actor; Read