Jake Gyllenhaal's new photoshoot has a Taylor Swift connection and fans can't get over it

Jake Gyllenhaal recently posed for a new photoshoot with the W magazine and the 'red' themed photos of the actor have got Taylor Swift fans going crazy over it. In a portrait taken by photographer Tim Walker that was released on January 12, Jake can be seen wearing a crimson shirt along with matching heart-shaped sunglasses resting on his head. The sunglasses bear a striking resemblance to the ones worn by Taylor Swift in her 22 music video.

Swifties recently trended Jake Gyllenhaal's name after the singer dropped a ten-minute version of her song All Too Well which revealed details about her relationship with Gyllenhaal. The singer also released her debut directorial short film titled by the same name as music video for the song.

After W magazine released Gyllenhaal's recent photoshoot, fans were quick enough to notice its connection to Swift and wondered if this was the actor's way of responding to all the talk about his relationship with the singer.

Another photo from the shoot also shows Gyllenhaal vacuuming a red carpet that looks similar to the knitted scarf Taylor speaks about in her song, the one that she left behind at his sister’s house in All Too Well.

Reacting to Jake's new photoshoot and its comparisons to Taylor's song, a fan wrote on Twitter, "the red heart sunglasses, the red carpet and then the mail from...(now you MAIL back my things and i walk home alone) omg red (jake's version) is coming!!!!!!!!"

Another fan also commented saying, "He remembers all too well too, I see. Red (Jake's version) is out."

