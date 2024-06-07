Jake Gyllenhaal's Poor Eyesight Revelation Has Swifties Speculating He Has A Connection To Ex-Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Song

Swifties are always up to decode the songs their "Mother" Taylor Swift has sung. Swift's songs and music videos are known to be filled with Easter eggs that help fans theorize what or who the tracks may be about.

The same thing happened when Swift dropped All Too Well, featuring on her 2012 Red album. Speculations began to run wild once again as she re-released the extended version of the song which gave a detailed sneak peek into the alleged relationship with the guy she mentioned in the video. Many people think that this song is based on Jake Gyllenhall, who Swift dated famously in 2010-11.

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals a detail about himself

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on June 5, Gyllenhaal admitted to having to put on his glasses with thick lenses enough to correct his 20/1250 vision.

He said, “I’ve never known anything else. When I can’t see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it’s a place where I can be with myself.”

According to the publication, the Prisoners actor was born with a lazy eye that naturally corrected and he has been using his corrective lenses since he was six years old. As far as his slightly troubled eyesight goes, the Ambulance actor thinks that it is 'advantageous'.

How does Jake Gyllenhaal’s wearing glasses relate to All Too Well?

Upon hearing about Jake Gyllenhaal’s thick glasses from the actor himself, Swifties started pointing out the reference that the Look What You Made Me Do singer made in All Too Well, allegedly written about him.

The lines sung by Swift in the song go, “Photo album on the counter / Your cheeks were turning red / You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-size bed.”As per Entertainment Weekly, THR reported that the Love & Other Drugs actor declined to make any comments on Taylor Swift.

This speculation was already being spread as Jake himself had posed a childhood picture wearing thick glasses on his Instagram, which has been removed since the extended version of his Ex’s All Too Well dropped.

As of now neither Jake Gyllenhaal nor Taylor Swift have given clarity about who the song is actually based on and if the speculation is true.

