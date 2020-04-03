Jake Gyllenhaal's shirtless handstand challenge video is here to take your quarantine stress away; WATCH

Jake Gyllenhaal posted his drool worthy shirtless handstand challenge video and it will take away all your stress. Check it out.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest Instagram update proves that there is nothing that this man can’t do. Just hours after his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland nominated him for the viral challenge, Jake took to his Instagram story and posted his video of the shirtless handstand challenge, in which people have to put on their t-shirt while standing on their hand. In the video posted by Tom, the 23-year-old actor had trouble wearing his shirt. And even though he did manage to do it, the actor said the challenge was impossible.

While it did look tricky when Tom attempted the challenge, it seemed Jake did it with zero efforts. In the video, the 39-year-old actor put his feet on the wall and effortlessly pulled on a tye-dyed t-shirt. “I nominate Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Don't forget to support your local businesses,” he said at the end of the video. In his video, Tom had also nominated the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who hilariously denied to be a part of this viral trend.

jake gyllenhaal in a pony tail doing the challenge. thank u tom holland pic.twitter.com/HubVnCT9TX — zsasz (@sprinklesgys) April 2, 2020

“Ok can we take a moment to talk about jake gyllenhaal doing the challenge? first of all. his man bun. second of all, he made it seem so easy?!! and lastly. THAT SMILE AT THE END LIKE F***” a fan tweeted reacting to Jake’s video. “It is physically painful for me that Jake Gyllenhaal is so hot,” another wrote. “jake gyllenhaal knows what he’s doing at all times and he knows i’m falling for every bit of it I have to be so angry,” another fan commented. ALSO READ: Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds STUNNED by Tom Holland's shirtless handstand challenge; Hilariously declines

