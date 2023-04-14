Jake Paul Vs Nate Diaz Live: Check out fight date, start time, and other details here

Popular boxers, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, are all set to enter the ring again after years of social media talks. Here is all the information about the much-awaited boxing match that the two have set. This would be Paul’s biggest fight in the coming days after his inability to get a rematch against opponent Tommy Fury, post-his first boxing defeat. The social media star will be facing MMA veteran Nate Diaz when he next enters the ring.

When will Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz take place?

The official date for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is Saturday, August 25. The start time of their main event matchup is yet unknown, however it is most likely to occur late at the evening time.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will only be streamed on DAZN. However, the most recent fight between Paul and Tommy Fury was also shown live on ESPN+ PPV and BT Sport Box Office.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card

While it is certain that Paul and Diaz bout will enter the ring last, it is yet unknown who will fight before them.

Where is the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match?

The match will be held in Dallas, Texas, though, no specifics about the arena or stadium have been released yet.

