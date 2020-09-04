Jameela Jamil breaks silence on her alleged friendship with Meghan Markle; Says ‘I’ve met this woman once’

British actress and social activist Jameela Jamil is finally addressing reports claiming that she is besties with Duchess Meghan Markle. In a recent Tweet, Jameela clarified that all these reports are false.

There have been a lot of articles written about Jameela Jamil and Meghan Markle apparently being best friends, now, Jameela is finally addressing the reports. “LOL. Went to a hotel in SB for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend… and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense… (all to now create the lie that she controls me and coordinates my every move.),” Jameela posted about an article speculating that she and the former royal are best friends.

Jameela continued, “I’ve met this woman once. Ever. #BestFriends These articles are a strategy to now blame her for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn’t a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain’s already sturdy xenophobia.”

In case you missed it, last week, Jameel revealed that she did something a bit silly during her taped virtual audition, and was wondering if she’ll get a callback! “Did an audition on Friday. Had to submit a full-length body shot with my tape.

Watch the video here:

Did an audition on Friday. Had to submit a full length body shot with my tape. Panicked and did this, and then didn’t want to ask my mate to take another (coz embarrassing) and just sent it. This was for a serious role. So... waiting on that call back... pic.twitter.com/A36Y1axoSk — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2020

Panicked and did this, and then didn’t want to ask my mate to take another (coz embarrassing) and just sent it. This was for a serious role. So… waiting on that call back…,” Jameela posted on Twitter, along with the video.

ALSO READ: Jameela Jamil hits back at a critic who blasts her for 'shaming other women'

Share your comment ×