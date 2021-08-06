Jameela Jamil calls Addison Rae’s new film He’s All That ‘F–king terrible’; Fans ask her to ‘chill out’

Addison Rae‘s He’s All That movie just dropped its first trailer and apart from fans, it has already garnered some anti-fans, one in actress Jameela Jamil. After the Netflix film dropped its trailer starring the 20-year-old TikToker, The Good Place actress took to Twitter to slam the movie. “This looks objectively F–king terrible,” Jameela wrote while retweeting the trailer.

Despite her feedback, Jameela said that she has a feeling He’s All That will be a huge hit. “Which means *everyone* is going to watch it and it’s going to be number 1,” Jameela wrote, before adding, “You’ll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait. We ignore great art and publicize stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it.”

One of Jameela’s Twitter followers agreed to her feedback, but did mention that this is Addison‘s first acting gig, before adding, “But that’s also how I felt about your performance in The Good Place.” Jameela responded, tweeting back, “100 percent fair. I had never acted before and had no idea what is was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson.” Another one of Addison‘s fans defended her, writing, “neither has Addison and she’s doing great. So chill out.”

Jameela responded, clarifying that she “didn’t say anything about Addison,” but just said “the film looks bad.” For those who are watching, He’s All That will be released on Netflix on August 27th.

