Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian on her work ethic advice: Nobody needs to hear your thoughts

Jameela Jamil isn't too happy with Kim Kardashian's recent interview quote about work ethic advice for businesswomen and she made her disregard for it quite evident in a recent tweet. The Good Place star is known to have a habit of calling out the Kardashians and in her recent post as well, she did not mince any words while calling out Kim.

In a recent interview with Variety, ahead of the release of their new reality show, Kim Kardashian spoke about her business. While providing advice to fellow female entrepreneurs, Kim said she had the best advice for women in business and it was that it was, "Get your f*****g ass up and work."

In response to this remark from Kim, Jamil took to Twitter and wrote, "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

Jameela's comments received a lot of support from netizens who further supported her for stating that Kim's family background was a lot different compared to other women in business who may be starting out and may not have as many resources as Kardashian at their expense.

In terms of Jamil's history in calling out the Kardashians, there have been several instances. Previously she had also slammed Khloe Kardashian during her unedited photo controversy as she criticised the Good American founder, asking her to stop pushing impossible beauty standards.

