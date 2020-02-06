Jameela Jamil COMES OUT as queer following backlash from the LGBTQ community

After facing a backlash by LGBTQ community over her latest gig, Jameela Jamil officially came out as queer on Twitter. Read on to know more.

Jameela Jamil has caused quite a stir on the internet after she came out as queer, just hours after facing backlash for being cast in HBO Max's new voguing competition series. Shortly after it was announced that Jameela will feature in the show, people criticised the choice and stated that the gig belonged to a queer, which Jameela was not. Responding to the controversy, Jamil posted a lengthy post on Twitter, in which she officially came out as queer. She later quit the social media platform.

The 33-year-old actress shared a lengthy Notes app message titled “Twitter is brutal.” She began by stating that she never came out as queer because the social media platform is loaded with negativity. “This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter,” she wrote.

“But, I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon-jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid. I didn’t come from a family with *anyone* openly out. It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female in your thirties. This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out,” she continued. Jamil further announced that she is taking some time off Twitter.

“I am jumping off this hell app for a while because I don’t want to read mean comments dismissing this, You can keep your thoughts,” she stated. Addressing the controversy surrounding her role on Legendary, Jamil wrote, “I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show … Sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance.”

She further justifies the choice by stating that she had the judging experience and which is why she was roped in for the show. “My 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a new comer to ballroom and therefore a window in for the people who are just discovering it now and being a longtime ally of the LGBTQ community,” she added. She concluded her post by stating that she does not want to talk about the issue any further.

