Jameela Jamil DEFENDS working on boyfriend James Blake's album, accuses haters of misogyny

Jameela Jamil is taking ownership of her contributions to boyfriend James Blake's new record. After getting criticism on social media, the She-Hulk actress, 35, defended her producing credit on Friends That Break Your Heart, reminding her fans that she has a history in music.

Jameela took to her Twitter account and wrote, "A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn't possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend's music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don't pursue producing." Jamil previously produced many tracks on Blake's fourth studio album, Assume Form, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for best alternative music album in 2019. However, Jameela went into more detail on her Instagram account, claiming that James had persuaded her to accept the credit.

Check out her post here:

The Good Place star went on to say that the album is "stunning and important," urging her 3.4 million Instagram followers to check it out. "He's a total freak of nature," Jamil added of Blake. Meanwhile, Jamil received encouragement in the comments area. Take all the credit," Questlove commented. "Women are smarter, more resourceful, and have had to deal with forced humility. We're done with all that," wrote Chelsea Handler.

As per Metro, Jameela, who has been in a relationship with James since 2015, started DJing in 2010, and in 2012 she became the presenter of Radio 1's The Official Chart. She has been increasingly well-known as an actor in recent years as a result of her work on The Good Place, and she will soon be seen as Titania in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

