Jameela Jamil says 'Best of luck' as she quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys the platform

The big news of the day is that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has struck a deal to buy Twitter and while netizens have been discussing on the kind of changes the platform will see following his takeover, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil decided to quit the platform. The actress shared two tweets claiming that they will be her last ones on the site.

Jamil who is known to be an active Twitter user and has previously used her voice on multiple occasions to call out trolls and also fellow celebrities on key issues shared her final two tweets on the platform on Monday. Reacting to the news of Musk buying the site, Jamil first wrote, "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s a win-win for you all really."

She later shared another tweet along with adorable photos of herself with her furry friend Barold and sent out a "Best of luck" for netizens to continue their social journey on the platform while mentioning what she would want her last tweet to be. Jameela wrote, "Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."

Check out Jameela Jamil's tweet here:

The actress who will be soon making her Marvel debut with the She-Hulk series has been known to have been an advocate for calling out unrealistic beauty standards and promoting self-worth in women. In the past, the actress has on various occasions slammed the Kardashians for influencing young women in terms of diet culture.

