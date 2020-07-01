Jameela Jamil says lockdown made her a less problematic

Actress Jameela Jamil feels the COVID-19 lockdown has helped her become a less ignorant person.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Jameela spoke about how the ongoing pandemic changed her perspective about life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"For the last couple of years, I've been so busy I haven't had time to learn and I think that contributed to a lot of the mistakes I've made. This has given me space to really investigate, learn, read and educate myself. I was so busy (before), I didn't have time to really know what I was talking about all the time and I feel very grateful for this pause in being able to, hopefully, become a less problematic, less ignorant person," Jameela said.

She added: "I think I'll come out of this a more calm, thoughtful and careful person, more aware of the damage of having a 280-character Twitter word count. Now I have the podcast and YouTube channel. I don't have to compact all of my thoughts and that's amazing. Now I have time and space for nuance and context."

