Jameela Jamil SLAMS Kim Kardashian for 'damaging' corset post: It’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible

Kim Kardashian recently revisited her 2019 Met Gala look and took to social media to show off a replica of the curve-hugging corset she wore to the event. The Keeping Up With Kardashian star’s waist looked impossibly tiny in the post and Jameela Jamil decided to call her out for propagating the toxic expectations of a patriarchal society. Sharing Kim’s photo on Instagram, Jameela mentioned that she decided to raise her voice because fans had been calling for her to comment on the photo and share her views on body positivity.

“I haven't been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy. If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans... then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me,” she wrote in the post. She mentioned that Kim has “body image issues and obsession”.

“This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following. I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal,” she added.

She concluded her caption by mentioning that there is no point in criticising Kim and people should simply stop getting affected by what she does. “The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem. Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have,” she wrote.

