Jameela Jamil SLAMS Kim Kardashian West’s maternity shapewear; KUWTK star CLAPS BACK at her

Jameela Jamil recently called out Kim Kardashian over her new maternity solution wear line and Kim Kardashian had her response ready to go. See what both the stars had to say.

Jameela Jamil took aim at pregnancy shapewear shortly after Kim Kardashian announced on Saturday, September 12, that her Skims brand is launching a maternity line. “Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shapewear. And each to their own. But from the discourse online I will say: I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside,” the Good Place star, 34, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden. You don’t need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances. Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already.”

“And if you feel self-conscious, you are not the problem, who can blame any of us for feeling bad, our society has failed us immensely, and we as a collective need to put more energy into pushing back against this so we can just let a bitch live!” the British star continued. “If I ever have a baby I’m welcoming the stretch marks, the new curves and I’m sure as s–t not gonna rush to try and snap back, I’m just gonna let my body heal from the Massive event that has occurred inside my body.”

Jamil also shared her opinion on Twitter on Sunday, writing, “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self-conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

After Jameela’s Twitter rant, Kim Kardashian West took to her own Twitter to defend her new line and said: “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solution wear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she started out. Kim continued, clarifying the purpose of the collection, saying that “The belly part doesn’t slim your belly. It’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back -and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling.”

The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back - — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

“It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean.” Kim also opened up about why the new maternity collection is important to her. “We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself,” she wrote. “Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.”

