Jameela Jamil SLAMS publications comparing Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner amid JLo & Ben Affleck's reunion

Jameela Jamil is known for being one of Hollywood's most outspoken feminists and she's just about had it with women's obsolete portrayal in the media. Recently, when several publications pitted Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez against one another, Jamil refused to let the matter slide. Jameela Jamil took to her Twitter and slammed critics who compared Lopez to Garner. Both Garner and Lopez had been romantically connected to Ben Affleck, but Jamil didn't think it was fair to compare the two online in the wake of Affleck and Lopez's reconciliation.

Jameela tweeted “ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo. It’s not the nineties. We aren’t still pitting women against women over a guy…ESP when only one of them wants him,” as per Just Jared. Jamil posted an even longer statement on Instagram, criticising publications and asking news agencies to stop covering women in a sexist way.

The Good Place star further added that she hopes women would support one another and refuse to accept a male-dominated society. “I have lived a life of so many women seeing me as a threat or a competitor, and have never wanted that, nor have I ever seen another woman as anything other than safety in numbers, or someone to be excited about,” her post read. “I’ve also often had men actively try to pit me and other women against each other," she penned.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez confirmed her relationship with Ben by posting a picture of them kissing on Instagram as her 52nd birthday post. Following their Insta-official status, the pair was seen getting cozy in pictures taken by paparazzi while the duo were vacationing in St. Tropez, France.

