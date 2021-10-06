Jameela Jamil SLAMS Texas abortion laws; Reveals feeling 'deep relief' after her own pregnancy termination

Jameela Jamil, a London-born actress, has blasted recent controversial revisions to abortion legislation in Texas, claiming that her own pregnancy termination 'saved my life.' The 35-year-old TV actress and activist from Los Angeles went to Instagram on Sunday to express her 'disgust' at a recent decision in the right-wing US state that says pregnancies cannot be legally aborted beyond six weeks.

Check out her post here:

Jamil, 35, said her own abortion when she was younger - at eight weeks pregnant - left her with "not a minute of regret," just "deep relief and gratitude" that she lived in a nation that made abortion "accessible and safe." However, The Good Place actress revealed how she became pregnant after two kinds of contraception failed and had an abortion in the first trimester in a post titled 'I had an abortion.' She told her 3.4million followers: "I was mentally/physically/emotionally and financially unstable and most importantly DID NOT WANT A CHILD. That should be enough. My life matters more than an unborn human."

She further said, the Texan restrictions would only lead to unsafe abortions, 'especially for the disadvantaged.' Meanwhile as per Daily Mail, the law makes abortions illegal in Texas as early as six weeks — before some women even realize they are pregnant — and allows almost any ordinary person to sue abortion clinics and others. The law also enables people to sue abortion providers or anybody who assists them in obtaining an abortion.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Billie Eilish used her platform at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas to make a political statement against the state's abortion laws. The words 'Bans Off Our Bodies' flashed on the screen behind her as the music singer, born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, addressed the audience, adding, 'I'm sick and tired of old men. Shut the f*** up about our bodies."

