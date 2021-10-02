James Bond actor Daniel Craig to be HONOURED with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig will be recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of the release of "No Time to Die" in the United States. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. PT, the 007 actor will get his star at a ceremony. After David Niven, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan, he will be the 2,704th James Bond actor to earn a star on the Walk of Fame.

However, as per Variety, Craig's star will be located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Moore's. Meanwhile, Rami Malek, who portrays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in Craig's fifth and last Bond film, "No Time to Die," will speak during the Walk of Fame event. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond films, will also speak as guests. Nicole Mihalka, head of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will host the Walk of Fame ceremony.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement, according to Variety. Meanwhile, Craig has also received a Golden Globe nomination for Rian Johnson's whodunnit mystery "Knives Out," which is getting the franchise treatment from Netflix, and starred in "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Logan Lucky," "Munich," "Road to Perdition," "Enduring Love," "The Mother," and more, in addition to his previous Bond roles in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," and "Spectre."

Interestingly, Craig is bringing "Macbeth" back to Broadway next spring as part of his post-Bond career. He'll portray Macbeth, alongside Ruth Negga as his Lady Macbeth.

ALSO READ:Taika Waititi, Ricky Gervais make HILARIOUS bids to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time To Die