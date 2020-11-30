James Bond actor Sean Connery’s cause of death REVEALED; Pneumonia & heart failure caused 007 star’s demise

After his death in October, the reason behind Sean Connery’s death was recently revealed. Scroll down to find out what cost the actor his life.

Sean Connery’s cause of death has been revealed. The legendary actor, best known for being the first person to portray James Bond in a movie, died earlier this year at age 90 after stepping out of the spotlight many years prior to his death. According to TMZ, which cites the Scottish actor’s death certificate, he died in his sleep from pneumonia, heart failure and old age. Specifically, Connery reportedly died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia as well as atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that can cause an increased risk of strokes, heart failure and other complications. He died on October 31 at around 1 am at his home in the Bahamas.

"He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," Connery's rep previously told Fox News on behalf of his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, and his two sons, Jason and Stephane, at the time of his death.

If you didn’t know, Connery was an international star, having earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards, as well as two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards. In addition to his role as the first James Bond, beginning with 1962's Dr. No, his other notable films include The Untouchables, The Rock and Murder on the Orient Express. Connery's first acting role was in 1954's Lilacs in the Spring. He also held minor roles on television before his first leading role came in 1957's Blood Money.

