James Bond actress Honor Blackman passes away at 94

Actress Honor Blackman, who was famous for her role as Cathy Gale in 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, has passed away at 94.

Honor Blackman, the British actress who featured in 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, passed away at the age of 94. In a statement given on Arpil 6, the Honor’s family confirmed the news and stated that she died peacefully of natural cause at her home in England. The actress became a household name back in 1960 when she featured in spy TV series The Avengers as the stunning leather-clad Cathy Gale. Her most famous role was as was as Pussy Galore in Sean Connery’s James bond film.

In the film, when a hench-man knocks bond out with a tranquilizer, Galore’s beautiful face is the first thing he sees after regaining consciousness. “Who are you,” he asks. “My name is Pussy Galore,” she says. “I must be dreaming,” he replies. Shortly after they try to pin each other down with some judo moves but eventually end up making out. “She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby,” her family told the Guardian.

Her judo training for action roles in Goldfinger and The Avengers also inspired a book in 1966 titled Honor Blackman’s Book of Self-Defense. Blackman was married twice and got divorced. She is survived by two children -- Lottie and Barnaby – who she shares with her second husband Maurice Kaufmann.

