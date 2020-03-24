James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko beats Coronavirus; Says 'I have completely recovered'

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said she has completely recovered from the life threatening disease.

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko revealed she has completely recovered from the Coronavirus. Earlier this month, Kurylenko joined the list of celebrities who went public with their diagnosis. The actress shared that she had contracted the deadly virus. “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms,” she announced. After almost a week of isolating herself and focusing on her heath, the actress, in her latest Instagram post, stated that she is perfectly fine now.

“Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered,” Kurylenko wrote alongside a picture features the 40-year-old actress sitting in front of a fireplace wearing a surgical mask and her 4-year-old son, Alexander, sitting on her lap. She further detailed her experience with COVID-19 and wrote, “For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine.”

“Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son,” she added in the caption. Last week, after opening up about her diagnosis, the actress mentioned in another Instagram post that even though she had all the symptoms of Coronavirus and was tested positive, she wasn’t given any medicines. She said she was only taking vitamins and supplements. ALSO READ: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are recovering from Coronavirus the actor confirms

