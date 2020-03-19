James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko gives Coronavirus health update; Reveals she is ‘feeling better’
Earlier this week, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. Confirming the news on Instagram, the actress stated that she was “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.” In her latest social media post, the actress shared health updates with her fans and said that she is feeling better. Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London!,” she wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen wearing a surgical face mask.
She also asserted that even though she had all the symptoms of coronavirus and was even tested positive, she wasn’t given any medicines. “How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain,” added in the caption Olga. She shared that she is taking Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Bitamin C, Curcumin, Zinc, and Colloidal Silver.
While she did share all these details on social media. She urged fans to check if they could take the vitamins and supplements before buying them. The virus, which originated in China, has taken the world by storm and health professionals have advised people to stay at home and avoid social gatherings. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 220,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus globally. While 84,000 people have recovered, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of 8,800, Al Jazeera reported.
