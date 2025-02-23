James Bond Franchise: 007 Actor Timothy Dalton Reacts to Amazon MGM’s Complete Creative Takeover; 'Very Surprised...'

Earlier this week, Amazon MGM Studios took complete creative control of the James Bond franchise from long-time producers and custodians Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The news surprised many, including Timothy Dalton, who famously embodied 007 in the 1987 film The Living Daylights and its follow-up 1989 film Licence to Kill.

Speaking to Radio Times, Dalton shared his thoughts on this monumental change in the Bond franchise.

“I was very, very surprised and shocked,” he said. Calling Barbara a fabulous woman and a “wonderful” producer, Dalton recalled working with her father, Cubby Broccoli, and getting along well with him.

“He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project,” he added. Dalton revealed that nothing made it into the film without Cubby’s stamp of approval. The Jane Eyre actor expressed his sadness over losing the visionary producer and dear friend, who passed away on June 27, 1996.

Dalton added that the franchise was well under control with Cubby’s supervision, which, sadly, is no longer the case. However, the actor still spoke fondly of the franchise. Although its movies over the decades have often shifted the series’ direction, they have all retained the essence of the original films.

“I hope Amazon latches onto that and gives us the kind of films that have brought so much excitement and fun to so many people,” he added. Dalton congratulated the studio and wished them the best of luck.

Advertisement

He ended his remarks with a quip, saying the studio would undoubtedly work hard to make money from the franchise, but he hopes they work just as hard to make good movies.

Dalton wasn’t the first Bond actor to share his thoughts on Amazon MGM’s takeover. Daniel Craig also weighed in on the news. Speaking to Variety, the actor said he would love to work with Barbara and Michael on different projects and wished the latter a “long, relaxing, and well-deserved retirement.”