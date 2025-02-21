James Bond Franchise Takeover: Amazon MGM Studios Gets Complete Creative Control As Long-Time Producers Step Back

The creators of James Bond have made a shocking change that will impact the legendary franchise’s future. Over the past 60 years, 007 has been monumental for the entertainment industry. Long-time producers and custodians of the franchise, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have played a crucial role in continuing the Bond legacy.

In a surprising turn of events, Wilson and Broccoli have decided to step back from their roles, handing complete creative control of the franchise over to Amazon MGM Studios, as reported by Variety.

However, the historic agreement also states that Wilson, Broccoli, and the studio have created a joint venture, ensuring all three parties remain co-owners of the iconic franchise. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, spoke to Variety and confirmed the creative takeover.

He acknowledged that the 007 brand has existed for decades and has given the film industry one of its most iconic characters. Hopkins expressed gratitude to creators Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for introducing the titular character in the 1962 film Dr. No.

He also thanked Wilson and Broccoli for their “unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise,” which is cherished by fans worldwide. Hopkins stated that Amazon MGM Studios is “honored” by the opportunity to carry on this heritage.

Moreover, the studio looks forward to ushering in a new era for the beloved franchise while preserving its original essence. Wilson told the outlet that his decision to step back stemmed from a desire to focus on art and charitable projects.

Meanwhile, Broccoli explained that although she had dedicated her life to building upon the legacy her father left behind—and had the honor of working closely with many “tremendously talented” actors—she knew it was time to explore other creative endeavors.