James Bond: Henry Cavill, Michael B Jordan, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy; Who should replace Daniel Craig as 007?

As Daniel Craig prepares to kiss James Bond goodbye with No Time To Die, who do you think should play the next 007? Vote now!

Daniel Craig's farewell from the James Bond franchise has been postponing for a while now. Despite the hiccups faced by the production, No Time To Die finally managed to complete its release. Just when fans were preparing to watch Craig take on the screen as the Bond for the last time, COVID-19 tarnished the plans of setting the box office on fire. The Bond 25 movie is now slated to release later this year. While we cannot wait to see the actor in action, the question about who will play the next James Bond looms on the internet.

Over the past few months, several names have made the headlines for the possible replacements of Craig in the franchise. The actor who made the most headlines was Idris Elba. The Fobbs & Shaw actor also fueled speculation with a cryptic tweet but shut down the rumours. However, fans have been batting for the actor to take on the renowned spy's role in the franchise.

Another actor who has garnered attention for James Bond is Henry Cavill. The actor, in an interview with Men's Health, had opened up about auditioning for the role years ago but couldn't make the cut. But he did express his interest in playing the character. "I think Daniel – sorry, Mr Craig – has done an incredible job of being Bond. And if it is indeed his last one, then the playing field is open. There are no conversations just yet, but we’ll see what happens. It would be a great, fun role to play," he said.

While the two stars are obvious frontrunners, Michael B Jordan would also be a perfect fit for the role. He has already shown us that he could beef up for the role, through movies like Creed and Black Panther, and he has already proved he is an amazing actor. So, why not? Even Billie Eilish has given him a seal of approval. "Honestly, Michael B Jordan would kill that s***. I think he’d kill it,” the No Time To Die theme singer told on Capital Breakfast.

Our final nomination for the piece is Tom Hardy. There have been speculations that the actor is being considered for the role. While there has been no concrete statement on his consideration, he responded to an April Fool's Day prank that announced he was the next Bond by hinting that he is up for the role. "Dammit I was in my tux and on the runway good to go. No drama. Return to base. Headed back to Nola stood down 19," he said on Instagram.

While the speculations run wild, who according to you should play the next James Bond? Vote now and let us know.

