James Bond makers give nod to Idris Elba as next 007 agent; State ‘He doesn’t need to be a white man’

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli finally addressed rumours, sharing details on who will be replacing Daniel Craig as the new 007 agent. Scroll down to see what she said.
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently spoke out about her thoughts on the new 007 agent in an interview with Total Film. And gave details about the search for the next Bond, amid many unconfirmed reports about who’s set to play the titular role after the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

 

“I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film’s come out, then some time will pass, and then we’ll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel [Craig],” said Barbara.

 

“It will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person,” she continued. As for the “right person”, they aren’t restricting themselves to the traditional actors of the franchise’s past.

 

“He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned,” she said. She also hasn’t changed her stance on casting a woman as Bond, despite speculation that Lashana Lynch will inherit the role in No Time To Die. “We should create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman,” she added.

 

