James Bond movie No Time To Die spoilers make fans excited to watch Daniel Craig's 007 film

The plot of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die has leaked online following the film's delay from April to November. The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise is now slated for November 25, 2020 release. However, some major spoilers from the Daniel Craig film are making the fans excited to watch it. Recently, production call sheets of James Mond No Time To Die from the Italian shoot have found their way onto eBay, revealing a few scene details and the fact that a part of the film has been shot in Italy.

The sheet also suggests that one of the scenes features Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann and Lashana Lynch’s Nomi in a location doubling for the island of Rami Malek’s villain Safin. It also unveils a third character in the final scenes, who is not James Bond but someone else. The character is a child named Mathilde played by child actress Lisa-Dorah Sonne. "Madeleine is going to tell Mathilde a story, they drive into a tunnel," scene 235 unveils as per the Bond news site MI6 HQ.

According to rumours, No Time To Die’s plot includes genetic warfare and possible cloning. Hence, fans are predicting that the little girl Mathilde could be a child clone of Madeleine created by Rami Malek’s villain Safin. The scenes listed in the sheet mostly take place towards the end of the movie. Hence, they reveal an important chunk of information about the plot of the film. Now as we know there is Mathilde's character in the film, we can't wait to find out who the little girl actually is.

