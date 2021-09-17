James Bond: No Time To Die: Billie Eilish opens up on her aim to 'honour Bond' with the theme song of the film

Billie Eilish and Finneas have recently opened up on how they came up with the iconic theme song of James Bond: No Time To Die. During the episode of No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast, via Variety, Eilish has revealed that she was keen on adding her own touches to the song to ‘honour Bond’ and the exceptional movies.

During episode four of the podcast, Finneas said that they wanted to be a part of the James Bond franchise for a long time. “The Bond songs are so cool, the franchise is so cool, the music is so cool; we wanted to be a part of that.” He also revealed how the second verse of the song No Time To Die had many rough drafts but they decide to go ahead with the one which had a subtle homage to Bond. “We wanted to make sure, tunnel vision wise, we were on the Daniel Craig quintology,” Finneas added.

While explaining the song and Billie and Finneas’ vision of it, Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie’s director weighed in on the specific elements that make a James Bond song exceptional. Fukunaga said that Bond songs “somehow feel reflective of the time but also the film,” adding that the song would direct the audience emotionally to the right sort of expectation that they should hold for the respective movie. “A great Bond song is one that people can’t forget,” the director quipped.

James Bond: No Time To Die will release in Indian theatres on September 30, 2021. This movie will also be the last James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig in the lead role.

