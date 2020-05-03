James Bond: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig starrer's release gets pushed to 2021?

Daniel Craig starrer James Bond: No Time To Die's release is likely to get postponed to 2021.

Daniel Craig starrer James Bond: No Time To Die was initially slated for April 2020 release. The film found itself in a spot when the Coronavirus pandemic impacted several parts of the world and resulted in its release being pushed to November 2020. As the Coronavirus scare continues to haunt, James Bond's 25th release has been postponed yet again. The film that was first scheduled for April 2020 release might now be out only in 2021.

Initially, when James Bond: No Time To Die's release got postponed to November 2020, it was cited that Coronavirus is not the only reason for the film's delay. YouTube Channel Midnight’s Edge claimed that a test screening for No Time To Die was hosted a few weeks before the decided release date and it received a bad review. "Sources have informed Midnight’s Edge that a recent test screening of No Time To Die did not go well. Though we don’t have any specifics about what was ill-received by test audiences, we are being told they are scheduling two pieces of reshoots to last 12 to 14 days," Express UK reported.

However, considering the ongoing crisis, there is no guarantee that the James Bond film will be happening in a few months. As a huge fortune is involved in the making of the film, it is more likely to release next year than in 2020 with less audience turning up at the cinema halls, a source told Daily Mail. The film’s budget is reported to be a whopping USD 250 million which demands it to debut in the theatres. The release date of many films has been pushed ahead in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. As the movie calendar remains clear till July, it is likely that James Bond: No Time To Die gets pushed to next year.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond movie to undergo a reshoot due to negative test screening reactions?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×