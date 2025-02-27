James Bond Producers Allegedly Denied Franchise Rights to Christopher Nolan; Director Ended Up Making THIS Masterpiece

Before the James Bond franchise sealed the deal with Amazon MGM Studios, many esteemed studios and filmmakers were prying for the rights, including Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan.

The franchise’s rights were with long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson. On February 20, the custodians stepped back and gave Amazon MGM complete creative control over the franchise, as per Variety.

However, in this creative joint venture, Wilson and Broccoli will continue to be co-owners of the franchise. Recently, Variety revealed that Nolan had previously expressed his “interest” in directing a Bond movie after his 2020 film Tenet. Broccoli didn’t agree with the Interstellar filmmaker’s conditions.

She allegedly refused, saying that no director could have the “final cut” on a 007 project as long as she was involved. After this rejection, Nolan went on to direct the 2023 film Oppenheimer, which became his career’s biggest project.

Not only did the film earn $1 billion at the global box office, it also won seven Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Nolan), and Best Actor (Cillian Murphy). This movie marked Nolan’s third Oscar nomination and first ever win.

As for the Bond franchise, there were speculations that the studio might turn its focus on the 007 series. However, Variety reported that a new Bond film is still the “top priority.” The next step for the streamer would be to find a producer for the franchise.

Reportedly, Amazon MGM is looking for someone like David Heyman, who helmed the highly acclaimed and globally beloved Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. But the producer won’t be locked in until the closure of the Wilson-Broccoli deal, which is expected to be finalized at some point this year. Stay tuned for updates!