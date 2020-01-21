James Bond producers on Danny Boyle's exit from No Time to Die: We realised that it wasn’t going to work out

It is no secret that No Time To Die was supposed to be helmed by Danny Boyle. However, things did not pan out as per plans and Cary Joji Fukunaga was brought on board to helm Daniel Craig's final project as the James Bond. James Bond producers now shed light on why things did not work between both the parties.

No Time To Die went through a few hurdles before it heard the final clap last year. Among the many hiccups, the James Bond movie suffered the biggest loss in the form of losing director Danny Boyle. Avid James Bond fans would remember that Boyle was associated with the Bond 25 movie. However, due to differences, the makers and Boyle had to part ways. Eventually, Cary Joji Fukunaga was brought on board of the Daniel Craig starrer. Now, No Time To Die producers reflect upon Boyle's exit.

Speaking with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson revealed that it was a mutual decision made by both the parties involved. "It was hard on both sides because we had mutual respect and admiration, but better to know [the differences] before you embark on a project," Broccoli said. "We worked together well for a number of months, but there came a point when we were discussing the kind of film that we wanted to make, and we both came to the conclusion we were not aligned," Broccoli added.

"Movies are very hard to make when you’re all on the same page. When you’re not, it’s basically impossible; We recognized that, and in a respectful way we realized that it wasn’t going to work out," she added. Broccoli and Wilson revealed that Fukunaga on their radar "for a long time." They had considered him for Spectre before they turned towards 1917 director Sam Mendes.

No Time to Die releases on April 10. Check out the trailer below:

