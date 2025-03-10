James Bond Will Be American Female Character After Amazon Takeover? Exploring Possibility of Gender, Nationality Change

James Bond has been one of the iconic characters across the decades. With the Amazon MGM studios’ buyout of the franchise, the creative management of the character is under the banner, who assured that the role will not lose the essence of being British and a man. The role of Bond was last portrayed by Daniel Craig in the 2021 film No Time to Die.

According to the reports of the Daily Mail, a circular was passed around at the studios to ensure that the evolution of the character does not make a compromise with the gender change and nationality.

The role of James Bond first landed on the big screens in 1962’s Dr. No, which was produced by Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli.

The franchise was later taken over by his daughter, Barbara and stepson, Wilson, who turned the movie into a million dollars worth of market in the past three decades.

In conversation with the media portal, an insider revealed, “There have been so many erroneous rumors about the future of Bond. Amazon is committed to keeping the spirit of Bond alive and that means he has to be British or from the Commonwealth—and he has to be male.”

However, other questions over the upcoming spinoff series and bringing back other characters such as Miss Moneypenny, Q and M are yet to be addressed.

As for the last 007 film, Craig starred alongside Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas.

The official synopsis of the movie read, “After leaving the active services, James Bond leads a peaceful life in Jamaica. However, a call for help from an old friend triggers a confrontation with a treacherous enemy.”

No Time to Die is available to stream on Prime Video.