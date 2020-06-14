  1. Home
  2. entertainment

James Bond's 'No Time To Die' to release 5 days earlier than expected

The release date of Daniel Craig's upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been brought forward five days. It will now release on November 20 later this year instead of November 25.
10136 reads Mumbai
James Bond's 'No Time To Die' to release 5 days earlier than expectedJames Bond's 'No Time To Die' to release 5 days earlier than expected
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The change in release date was shared on the official "James Bond" Twitter account. The move comes after "King Kong vs. Godzilla" was moved from November 20 to May 21, 2021, reports people.com.

"The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US," read the tweet.

The 25th film of the franchise was initially set for release in November 2019 but the date was first pushed to February 2020 and then to April 2020, following the departure of the movie's original director Danny Boyle. Boyle was replaced by Fukunaga.

Earlier this year, In March, it was announced that the film's release date was being postponed until November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"No Time To Die" is Craig's fifth portrayal as James Bond. He has essayed the role in "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum Of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015). It is being widely speculated that Craig will make way for a female Bond, to be played by Lashana Lynch, in the next film of the series.

"No Time To Die" also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Ana De Armas.

Also Read No Time To Die spoiler LEAKED: Daniel Craig’s James Bond discovers a huge secret & it changes Bond 25 forever

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement