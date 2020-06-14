James Bond's 'No Time To Die' to release 5 days earlier than expected

The release date of Daniel Craig's upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been brought forward five days. It will now release on November 20 later this year instead of November 25.

The change in release date was shared on the official "James Bond" Twitter account. The move comes after "King Kong vs. Godzilla" was moved from November 20 to May 21, 2021, reports people.com.

"The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US," read the tweet.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

The 25th film of the franchise was initially set for release in November 2019 but the date was first pushed to February 2020 and then to April 2020, following the departure of the movie's original director Danny Boyle. Boyle was replaced by Fukunaga.

Earlier this year, In March, it was announced that the film's release date was being postponed until November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"No Time To Die" is Craig's fifth portrayal as James Bond. He has essayed the role in "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum Of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015). It is being widely speculated that Craig will make way for a female Bond, to be played by Lashana Lynch, in the next film of the series.

"No Time To Die" also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Ana De Armas.

Also Read No Time To Die spoiler LEAKED: Daniel Craig’s James Bond discovers a huge secret & it changes Bond 25 forever

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×