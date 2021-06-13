James Brolin & Barbra Streisand’s love story got even sweeter while being ‘stuck together’ amid COVID

James Brolin recently opened up about his 23-year marriage with Barbra Streisand and how they fell in love again during the pandemic. Scroll down to see what he said.

Actor James Brolin who has been married to the iconic Hollywood starlet Barbra Streisand for 23 years, recently opened up about their marriage and even detailed how they recently fell in love with each other again during the pandemic. While making an appearance on The Talk, the 80-year-old actor gushed about Barbra while discussing their upcoming 23rd wedding anniversary.

“I like women who say their peace and I’m a calming factor and she gets me up and doing things I wouldn’t normally accomplish and it’s like a perfect situation, the two of us. We, for a long time, were put out by Covid and a lot of people, their marriages haven’t gone well during these 15 months. We’ve literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work,” James said. He added, “Neither one of us [have] ever gone out the door and we are good at talking things out and 23 years is better than ever.”

On being a grandparent, Brolin said, “Josh is over 50 now with his second set of family and it’s the best ever. I don’t think I ever got a chance to be a father or a grandfather before this and so it’s really great now.”

In 1996, Brolin met Barbra Streisand through a friend, and they married on July 1, 1998. The couple reside in Malibu, California. Brolin is the stepfather of Streisand's only child, Jason Gould.

