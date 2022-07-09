James Caan Dead: The Godfather's Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola & Robert De Niro pay moving tributes to actor

James Caan - the legendary actor whose illustrious acting credits include The Godfather, Misery and Elf, amongst several others - sadly passed away on July 6, at the age of 82. Since the sad news was announced on James Caan's official Twitter page, the iconic actor's fans and industry friends have been paying heartfelt tributes to his almost six-decade-long legacy.

The Godfather's director Francis Ford Coppola and the cast (Al Pacino, Robert De Niro) also fondly remembered their dear friend, whose brilliant portrayal as Sonny Corleone in the cult movie garnered him an Oscar nomination. Al Pacino, who worked closely with James Caan in The Godfather, said to Entertainment Weekly in an emotional statement: "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him."

Francis Ford Coppola - who was going to be reuniting with James Caan after decades for his next movie Megalopolis - recalled the impact the actor had on his professional life: "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I've ever known. From those earlier times working together on The Rain People and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator, and one of the funniest people I've ever known."

On the other hand, The Godfather II star Robert De Niro simply remarked: "I'm very, very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing."

Rest in peace, Mr. James Caan. Your legacy will live on forever through your movies. "End of tweet," as James Caan would say...