James Cameron Addresses Titan Sub Mission Tragedy; Claims Carrying Passengers Shouldn't Have Been 'Legally Allowed'

James Cameron is widely appreciated for always introducing new things to the world. With a lot of epic movies such as The Terminator and Avatar, the acclaimed director has even gifted us the Hollywood classic Titanic.

An underwater exploration mission of the same passenger ship shook the world, and nearly a year after the incident, Cameron has come forward taking aim at the initiative.

James Cameron on the OceanGate mission

The tragic incident that took nine lives on June 18, 2023, was an expedition carried out by OceanGate, an American tourism company with their submersible called Titan.

Talking about it, the True Lies director stated, “These guys broke the rules.” While having a conversation with 60 Minutes Australia during his recent interview, the filmmaker added, “They didn’t have classification. Theoretically, they should not have been legally allowed to carry passengers.”

While being interviewed by reporter Amelia Adams, Cameron also mentioned that a “very reliable” naval source alerted him of the incident, that an implosion was confirmed near the Titanic wreckage site.

The Abyss director heard this news within hours of when the submarine had dived in.

James Cameron who was friends with Paul-Henri Nargeolet - a deep sea explorer, who also happened to be a Titanic expert, and one of the five who lost their lives in the OceanGate incident - made his efforts to have the vessel found.

Advertisement

Following the terrible event, Cameron stated that while the “entire world” was awaiting an update on the people in the sub “We all knew they were dead.”

“We had already hoisted a glass, you know, toast to our fallen comrades on Monday night,” the Aliens director added.

During the discussion, Cameron was asked if the U.S. Coast Guard lied, to which he replied that the guards “just didn’t disclose,” as they followed the protocol and “procedure that was torturous for the family.”

Why didn't the US Coast Guard disclose the news early?

As per a report by Huffpost, the U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick told reporter Amelia Adams that although they had received the news of the implosion “early on,” the whole information was “classified” and not definite hence, it “couldn’t be shared publicly.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Capt continued to stress that when you are “in the business of search and rescue” and receive an “absent definitive information” the first act of responsibility is to “continue to search.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Avatar director James Cameron says Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries as he praises Rajamouli's RRR again