James Cameron lands in New Zealand to resume the production of Avatar 2

James Cameron has reportedly reached New Zealand to resume Avatar 2's production work and will be observing a 14-day self-quarantine keeping in line with the New Zealand government's rules.

Hollywood director James Cameron had reportedly landed in New Zealand to resume the production of the highly anticipated film, Avatar 2. The team of the film had to suspend all the work due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Countries across the world were under lockdown, to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Now, various countries where many foreign films shave been shot, have recently announced easing in their lockdown rules. As per the latest news reports, the government of the UK has also allowed filmmakers to restart the filming work.

Now, reports suggest that the New Zealand government has eased its lockdown regulations with respect to allowing filmmakers to resume the production work. The well-known director James Cameron has reached New Zealand and will be observing a 14-day self-quarantine keeping in line with the New Zealand government's rules of air travel. The much-awaited Hollywood film Avatar 2 happens to be one of the most sought-after projects from Hollywood.

The film Avatar by James Cameron was the highest-grossing film across the worldwide box office until its record was broken by Russo Brothers' film Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming film Avatar 2 will reportedly hit the big screen on December 17, 2021. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for this film. There are a total of four Avatar films that will be coming starting with Avatar 2.

(ALSO READ: Avatar 2: Filming of James Cameron’s sci fi movie to resume in New Zealand after shutdown due to coronavirus)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×