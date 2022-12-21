James Cameron on why he shot Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar 3-4 back-to-back; 5 Things to Know about sequels

Avatar: The Way of Water is off to a firecracking start at the global box office, having already zoomed past the USD 500 million mark and refusing to let its steam die down anytime soon! With the sequel getting so much love from fans and critics alike, it will be a wait game to see if the film joins the coveted 2-billion-dollar club (to break even as James Cameron stated recently to GQ, and what would determine the future of new Avatar movies, post Avatar 3!) like the original. Interestingly, James Cameron shot for Avatar: The Way of Water at the same time as Avatar 3-4, and we have Stranger Things, apparently, to thank for that...

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Cameron discussed in detail his decision to shoot Avatar 2 and 3, alongside the first act of Avatar 4 in one production. The Oscar-winning filmmaker gave the example of Avatar: The Way of Water cast members Trinity Jo-Li Bliss - who was 7 when she was cast and is now 13 - and Jack Champion - who is, now 18 and was 12 at the time of casting, "growing like a weed."

James proceeded to coin the phrase "Stranger Things effect," which is basically the growth spurt child actors go through when involved in multiyear projects: "Otherwise, you get — and I love Stranger Things — but you get the Stranger Things effect where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27. You know, I love the show. It's okay, we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know."

Zoe Saldaña, who reprises her role as Neytiri opposite Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, revealed her thoughts on the daunting task of filming three Avatar films at once. Zoe recalled doing read-throughs and extensive discussion when it came to distinguishing Parts 2 and 3. Hence, Saldaña never felt the experience to be uncomfortable and credits it to the amount of time taken to prepare for Avatar's instalments.

"Jim makes you a part of the whole process and hears you. Every need that you have, he takes great attention to that detail and tries to the best of his ability to accommodate and incorporate your input," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star added gratefully.

With Avatar: The Way of Water being touted as a visual masterpiece, there is obvious excitement surrounding the upcoming sequels with Avatar 5 also in development.

Avatar Sequels: 5 Things to Know

Release Date - Avatar 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 comes out on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 hits theatre screens on December 22, 2028.

Storyline - Avatar franchise producer Jon Landau confirmed to EW that each upcoming instalment will introduce moviegoers to a new clan: "Each movie is going to introduce audiences to new clans, new cultures on Pandora... There are other clans that we'll introduce in movie 3 that you'll see in movie 4 and so on and so forth." Moreover, Jon Landau revealed to Gizmodo recently that Avatar 5 will see Neytiri on Earth.

Metkayina's future - The new characters introduced in Avatar: The Way of Water as a part of Metkayina's clan (Eg: Kate Winslet's Ronal and Cliff Curtis' Tonowari, amongst others) will be a part of future Avatar instalments as confirmed again by Jon Landau: "Once we introduce a character, they stay a part of the ongoing evolution. We just add to it. So you can expect to see the Metkayina that you meet in this movie in subsequent movies."

Filming Development: Avatar 3's production began in New Zealand on September 25, 2017, and wrapped in late-December 2020. Avatar 4's principal photography was confirmed at D23 Expo to have begun on September 9, 2022. Avatar 5 has reportedly kickstarted its pre-production.

What after Avatar 3-4-5? - James Cameron has hinted that if there were an audience demand, Avatar 6 and Avatar 7 would be made.

Are you excited to see Avatar's future instalments? What did you think of Avatar: The Way of Water? Share your excitement and personal review with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.