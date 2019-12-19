James Cameron opens up on Avatar 2: The film is right on schedule

Ever since the makers announced that Avatar 2 has entered the pipeline, fans have been patiently waiting to hear more about the film. And while everything about the movie has been kept under tight wraps, director James Cameron has some updates about the film for the ardent fans. Earlier in November, Avatar’s official Twitter account gave the fans a sneak peek into a new mothership, Sea Dragon, which will make an appearance in the upcoming film.

“That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels,” the caption alongside a picture of the ship read. On 19 December, during an interaction with Variety, the director confirmed that the movie will hit the big screens in 2021. Talking about the directorial progress, Cameron said that the team is right on schedule.

“From 2013 until now we’ve mostly designed the whole world across four new movies. We’ve written, finished scripts for all four of those films. We’ve cast them, and we’ve captured movie 2, movie 3, and the first part of movie 4. We’re mostly done with the live-action. I’ve got a couple of months in New Zealand in spring, so we’re kind of on track with what we set out to do,” he shared.

Cameron further asserted that people don’t understand the complexity of the project that they are a part of. Stating that the process is equal to making two and a half big animated films, the director asserted that a typical big animated film takes about four years. Considering the math, the director said that the film is right on schedule.

Credits :Variety YouTube

