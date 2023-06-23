James Cameron opens up about missing Titan sub; Says it's very similar tragedy at the exact same site

The reports on the Titan submarine going missing along with its travelers has left the world in deep shock. The submarine company Oceangate, in a recently released official statement, revealed that the Titan sub is missing along with five tourists who were inside it. Along with the entire world, legendary director James Cameron, who is deeply connected with Titanic's history, expressed his shock over the unfortunate accident.

For the unversed, Oceangate's CEO Stockton Rush was the pilot of the submarine, which also had Pakistan-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British adventurer Hamish Harding and French deep-sea explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, as the passengers.

James Cameron expresses shock over the missing Titan submarine

Titanic director James Cameron, who recently spoke to ABC News, expressed deep shock over the missing Titan submarine, stating that the loss is 'impossible to process'. "People in the community were very concerned about this submarine. A few of the top members in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the Oceangate company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental," revealed James Cameron, in the interview.

The director on the similarities between the recent accident and original Titanic tragedy

The Avatar director also pointed out the similarities between the unfortunate incident and the original Titanic tragedy, which happened between April 14 and 15 of 1912. "I’m struck by the similarity between the Titanic disaster and this incident. The captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died. For us, it is a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded. To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just unbelievable," added James Cameron.

James Cameron about Titanic explorer Paul Henri

Paul Henri, the Titanic explorer who went missing with the Titan submarine, has been a friend of James Cameron for the last 25 years. "Paul Henry, the French legendary submersible dive pilot was a friend of mine. You know, it is a very small community. I’ve known PH (his nickname among his friends) for 25 years. For him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process," stated the grieving director in his chat.

